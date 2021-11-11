North Adams ushering in a historically diverse City Council

NORTH ADAMS — Ashley Shade remembers the exact day she came out publicly as a transgender woman: Sept. 3, 2014.
She went to work at a pharmacy.
“I showed up that day and I looked a lot different,” she recalled. “I will never be more afraid than I was on that day. I never want anybody else to feel they have to be that afraid to be who they are.”
It ended up being a great day — one she celebrates each year, like a second birthday — but the fear she felt that day now motivates her, she said.
“That feeling is what really drives my activism,” said Shade, a longtime city resident and LGBTQ advocate. “I never wanted anyone else to experience that fear,” she said. “And I know people do every single day.”
Nov. 2 marked another major milestone in Shade’s life: she won a seat on the City Council, making her likely the first openly transgender councilor in city history. She will take her seat in the new year. That same day, voters elected Jennifer Macksey, the first woman to be selected for the mayor’s office, and Michael Obasohan, who is believed to be the first Black person elected to the City Council. He took his seat Tuesday.
City Clerk Cathleen King said she doesn’t know of any city historical records on council demographics like race. But, some who have been in city politics for decades — current councilor Keith Bona, who first was elected to the council in 1993 and has served more than 10 terms, and John Barrett III, who served as mayor from 1984 to 2009 — said they cannot remember a time when there was an openly transgender person or Black person on the council. Paul Marino, a North Adams historian, and City Council President Lisa Blackmer, who first was elected to the council in 2007, agreed.
“At least in my eyes being the first Black man that has been elected into a seat of City Council,” Obasohan said, “it’s an honor to do that.”
It is striking, he said, how long it took. But, he added, the recent election “just reassures me that North Adams really wants to see a change, really wants to be progressive and really wants voices to be representative on City Council. I was humbled by the number of residents that came out and voted for me. ... It’s an honor, and I’m happy to pave that way for future Black men, women and people of color to see themselves in this space.”
Before his campaign, Obasohan thought about running for the City Council for more than two years.
“I felt this was a space where I did not belong,” he told The Eagle in October. “I didn’t see many people who looked like me in these positions, so, I felt I had nothing to aspire to. As I got involved in the community, developed relationships and built my career, I saw the true potential of North Adams. This inspired me to get more involved.”
In Obasohan’s campaign, he highlighted, among other issues, bringing more transparency to city government, making the city more inclusive and the idea of implementing a youth workforce development program.
“I would like to say that anything and everything that I do while a city councilman will be through the lens of diversity, equity inclusion and belonging,” he said.
For example, he said, “another priority is educating local businesses and organizations around diversity, equity and inclusion. Some of that work is already happening.” He wants to keep it going and offer “more trainings and opportunities for growth and opportunities to create a space where people of color and LGBTQIA+ folks feel like they can come into a space and feel welcome and safe.”
Increased diversity on the council, he said, “I think it will make a world of a difference.” He added: “Now that I’m in that space and representing folks that share my identity, they want to see themselves in that space and will be more encouraged to participate in local government.”
Groups can look at policies with a diversity and inclusion angle, but having people with diverse backgrounds and firsthand experience there makes a difference, he said.
Obasohan and Shade are members of the city’s Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Access Working Group.
Shade, chair of the Libertarian Association of Massachusetts, said she is against raising taxes, and she wants to work on infrastructure projects and push for a review of the city charter.
The charter refers to the mayor as “he,” Shade pointed out. “And we have our first female mayor,” she said. “I would love to fix that.”
When Shade first ran in 2017, representation was key in her decision, she said. Across the country recently, there has been a lot of legislation targeting transgender people, Shade said.
“With the amount of anti-transgender-specific, anti-LGBTQ legislation that’s been introduced in the United States in the past two years, it’s so important for us to run for office and be part of the process and make sure our voices are heard. If we don’t, we are not going to have representation,” she said. “That’s how we fight back.”
Shade sees the Berkshires as a place that is improving for transgender people.
“I think things have slowly gotten better,” she said. “We had our first Berkshire Pride four years ago. It was a success. We have built off of that. I think the Berkshires have become a more welcoming and inclusive place, North Adams especially, but there’s always more work to do.”