Want to learn more about the plan to sell the Mohawk Theater? A special meeting Wednesday is for you

Mohawk Theater marquee

The North Adams City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to talk about the proposed sale of the Mohawk Theater.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — Anyone interested in the proposed sale of the Mohawk Theater has the opportunity to learn more and weigh in at a meeting this week.

The City Council will hold a special meeting on the project at 7 p.m. Wednesday in City Hall.

The developer, Veselko Buntic of Dowlin Building LLC, will be at the meeting to talk about the project, according to the meeting agenda. Buntic submitted a proposal to the city to purchase the long-vacant building for $21,000 and turn it into a multipurpose event and performance space.

Earlier this month, Mayor Tom Bernard told the council that he planned to sell the building to Dowlin and that, according to a recent legal opinion, he did not need the council's authority to do so. Some city councilors objected, saying that the council has typically had to approve the sale of a building for less than its assessed value. 

Councilor Keith Bona suggested taking a revote on a 2019 order that gave the mayor the authority to sell the property. But at a meeting last week, the council decided to hold a special meeting about the project to get more information from the developer and public input.

At that same meeting, a number of residents expressed concerns about the sale, some took issue with the process while others said the developer's bid was too low.

The council could still vote to rescind its order giving the mayor the authority to sell the building, Bona said. 

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021.

