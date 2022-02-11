Should North Adams put rules in place for short-term rentals? You can weigh in Monday

NORTH ADAMS — The City Council long has considered regulating short-term rentals, and now it has a proposed ordinance that would, among other rules, require them to be registered with the city, get inspected and comply with the state building code.

On Monday, the public can weigh in on the proposal, during a virtual public hearing held by the City Council and Planning Board at 5 p.m.

The proposed ordinance spells out what part of the state building code rentals would need to comply with, depending on what type of short-term rental it is.

Safety is a key issue it aims to address. Currently, short-term rentals, like apartments rented through Airbnb or Vrbo, don't need to be inspected as a typical apartment would if a landlord were renting it.

The rules are designed “to ensure that the short-term rental of residential units will not be a detriment to the character and livability of the surrounding residential neighborhood by establishing a process by which short-term rental units shall be registered for such use and operated under the regulations set forth hereinafter.”

The virtual meeting can be accessed at tinyurl.com/c7cwxs23. More information about the meeting can be found on the city's online calendar.