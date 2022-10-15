<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Is the North Adams City Council 'toxic'? Or are they acting 'like a bunch of kindergartners'? Councilors weigh in on what is going on

WilkinsonHarpin.jpg

North Adams City Councilor Wayne Wilkinson, left, apologized this fall to fellow board member Marie Harpin, right, for language he used about her in a council session. 

Modal

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all