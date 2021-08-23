NORTH ADAMS — While many in the Berkshires learned about an earthquake and tropical storm that devastated Haiti this month by watching or reading the news, Cherly Dorvilier has been hearing about it from his family and friends in the country.
Dorvilier's family lives in Duchity, a rural, mountainous area in Haiti where he grew up, and he's getting frequent messages from people on the ground.
"The area is completely destroyed," he said.
A 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti earlier this month and left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,000 injured, and homes destroyed. Then a tropical storm hit.
Now, Dorvilier and his wife, Caitlin McConnell, are working to collect funds to help those in Duchity through The Center for Love and Hope, a nonprofit that supports the area that the couple founded several years ago.
"There's a huge need for basic things — clothes, hygiene kits," McConnell said. "When I say they lost everything, they lost everything.”
The nonprofit is collecting monetary donations and looking into options like planes to arrange delivery of material aid.
"We're just coming alongside them to help them. Haitian people are incredibly strong-willed, intelligent and capable," she said. "They are just in a situation where they need our help.”
The couple met when McConnell, a Clarksburg native, was in Haiti on a mission trip in 2014, she recalled. When the pair started the nonprofit, Dorvilier had a vision for how it would help Duchity.
His goal: "To help people and help people so they can help themselves," he said.
They started their nonprofit work in the wake of Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and have since created an infant and maternal health program, among other initiatives, in Duchity. Now, they are focused on disaster recovery.
“Everything is important right now," Dorvilier said. "The first things we need now for people is shelter, water and food."
His cousin was killed in a landslide, and he is worried about the lasting trauma from the disaster.
“It's starting to have a big impact on kids,” he said.
Aid has been more concentrated on Les Cayes, a small city about 15 miles from Duchity, and smaller rural communities in southern Haiti need emergency supplies, The Haitian Times recently reported.
"It's not going to be easy to reach those people," Dorvilier said of those in his hometown. "They are going to the big city and then they forgot those people.”
To him, it would be like if after a disaster, all the recovery focus was on New York City and Berkshire County was forgotten.