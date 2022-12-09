A blighted vacant gas station in North Adams is being demolished

NORTH ADAMS — On the edge of downtown, what remains of a vacant gas station is disappearing.

At the corner of Eagle, River and Canal streets, a large BP sign can be seen, but demolition of the station is underway. The roof once over the station is gone.

The demolition comes as the city appears to be cracking down on blight by selling vacant lots to abutters and moving to demolish a building on Houghton Street that was never repaired after a serious fire several years ago.

A contractor got a demolition permit for the property several weeks ago, according to city documents. Excavators and dump bins sit waiting.

Last year, the Planning Board asked the building inspector to review the issue. At the time, the fenced-in property was surrounded by debris. “It's literally falling apart," Planning Board member Lynette Bond said at the time. "It's a hazard to the public."

The city has been pushing the owner — Boon Properties LLC of New York — to demolish it, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said.

It's not clear if the property was in violation of city rules. The building inspector did not respond to requests for comment. BP did not respond to a request for comment.