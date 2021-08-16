NORTH ADAMS — The annual downtown celebration is back.
From 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday, there will be live music, shopping and food on the streets of downtown.
Storefronts will be open, and pop-up vendors will be selling crafts, records, clothing and other wares, according to the city's tourism office.
Live performers include Berkshire Rhythm Keepers, Patrick Gray Jr. and Friends, Berkshire County Line Dancers and North Adams Youth Cheerleaders.
A number of streets will be closed, including the east and west lanes of Main Street between American Legion Drive and Church Street, Eagle Street between Center and Main Streets, and Ashland Street between Summer and Main Street.
In case of bad weather, Thursday, Aug. 19, is the rain date.
Last summer, the event was cancelled because of the pandemic.