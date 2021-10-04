NORTH ADAMS — For those who are not already registered, 10 days remain to register to vote for city elections in November.
The Nov. 2 ballot will include the mayoral election. Candidates Jennifer Macksey and Lynette Bond will be facing off for the position after the preliminary election in September narrowed down the candidates.
Voter turnout for the preliminary election, which only included the mayoral candidates, was about 16 percent.
Also on the ballot in November are elections for the city's School Committee and 14 candidates running for nine seats on City Council.
The City Clerk's office will be open late until 8 p.m. on Oct. 13 for voter registration.