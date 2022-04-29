Electric vehicle charging stations at North Adams City Hall will soon be up and running

NORTH ADAMS — What is going on with the city's electric vehicle charging stations?
Over the past few weeks, Mayor Jennifer Macksey's office has gotten a lot of questions about them.
There are several installed outside City Hall and some on Center Street, Macksey told the City Council on Tuesday night.
"We're hoping to have them up and running by the end of May," she said. "We're excited about this opportunity that we received through a grant through the prior administration. It's an exciting time. We're getting into the 21st century."
When they are open, users can pay through an app, she said.
The project was funded by a grant that former Mayor Tom Bernard's administration received from the state Department of Environmental Protection, Macksey said.