The North Adams farmers market is back on Saturday. A new bakery and bagel business will be opening

NORTH ADAMS — Ice cream tacos, strawberry rhubarb hand pies and lemonade are among the offerings at A&M Bakery, which makes its formal debut this week.
It's one of two new businesses that will be selling their food and drinks at the outdoors farmers market, which opens for the season on Saturday.
Andrew Fitch and Meghan Daly are teaming up to start A&M Bakery which will be selling at events like the market this summer and fall. They plan to have iced coffee, baked goods and breakfast sandwiches on rolls baked by Daly, using eggs from Square Roots Farm in Lanesborough and vegetables from Full Well Farm. The ice cream taco is Daly's take on a choco taco — hers is an Italian wafer cookie with ice cream.
Daly is taking the lead on baking and Fitch is assisting and working on front of house tasks. Growing up, pie was the family dessert of choice for Daly, and she would help make them. After college, she worked a corporate job. "I started legitimately stress baking because I didn't know how to deal with hating my job," she said. Then she opened Daly Pies, a bakery and wine bar that operated for several years in Brooklyn, N.Y.
It closed in 2019, and she moved to the Berkshires, near where she grew up in southern Vermont.
The friends first met at North Adams Pride in 2021. Later, not knowing Daly had been a professional baker, Fitch tried a pie Daly had made. "I was like, 'Oh, my God,'" he said, "this maybe the best pie I've ever had in my life."
Though Daly Pies closed, she kept baking for friends and family and looks forward to bringing it back to a wider audience. "I'm really excited to make food for people again because I really like doing that," Daly said.
"I think North Adams could really use more great food," Fitch said. "I was really exited to get on board."
During First Friday events from June through November and at the Eagle Street Beach Party, the bakery will be operating a lounge with beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages outside of 3-5 Eagle St., a building that Fitch owns and is redeveloping.
Hexagon Bagels and Coffee is a new venture that will also be selling at the farmers market starting on Saturday.
Patrick Lang and Nicholas Rigger have long thought about starting a cafe. "We seek that place to get real food and to just chill and maybe find or meet community," Lang said.
They are starting with homemade sourdough bagels, bagel sandwiches and coffee at the farmers market this season, along with doing bagels for catering and special orders.
"Bagels occupy a very special place in that it is both a great treat but also it's a practical nourishing food," Lang said.
Their selection of bagel varieties will rotate and include flavors like sesame, onion, jalapeno and cinnamon raisin.
Before the couple moved to North Adams, they had a vegetable farm in Menomonie, Wis., named Hexagon. They relocated to the Berkshires, where Lang's family lives, about two years ago.
They are both avid home bakers with professional experience, but not with bagels specifically. Over the past six months, they've been honing their techniques and making several batches of bagels each week. Their process takes about two and a half days from start to finish — it's slow food, Rigger said.
Alongside the bagels will be coffee and High Lawn Farm cream cheese with seasonal add-ins like chives.
They are currently searching for a brick-and-mortar cafe space in North Adams where they hope to open in later this year or next.
Recently, they did a pop-up event at Heart's Pace on Eagle Street, and they left without all the bagels they brought with them. "They flew out of the store," Rigger said. Before the farmers market, bagels can be preordered on their website.
The farmers market is held in the St. Anthony’s parking lot every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. from June through October.