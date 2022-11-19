NORTH ADAMS — Morgan Goodell was surprised to learn she would be making city history by starting her new job as a firefighter.
“I was so wrapped up in the career ... I didn’t really realize that I was going to be the first woman,” Goodell said while sitting in the North Adams Fire Department after returning from a call.
Minutes earlier, she sprang into action when a voice on the loudspeaker rang through the building. “North Adams Fire, Northern Berkshire EMS,” it boomed, “reported two-car motor vehicle accident.”
Goodell, a few hours into a 24-hour shift, hurried to the scene of what turned out to be a minor motor vehicle accident.
“It’s definitely an adrenaline-filled job. I like gearing up and helping people,” she said when she arrived back at the station on American Legion Drive. “It’s fun to help people. No matter what you’re doing.”
About a week earlier in the City Council chambers, Goodell was officially sworn in alongside several other new city firefighters.
“It’s always really exciting to add more women into roles they’ve never been in before,” Mayor Jennifer Macksey — who herself made city history last year when she became the first woman elected mayor of North Adams — said after the meeting.
Goodell is committed to firefighting, “a profession that’s mostly dominated by men. We’re seeing that change as time goes on,” Macksey said. “I think she will do a great job. And as for me hiring women, I’m always looking for the most qualified candidate. Morgan definitely fits the bill in this situation.”
Though Goodell, 22, is the first woman in North Adam fighting fires, it’s not uncommon elsewhere. Women are serving in other fire departments in the northern Berkshires and across the state, said North Adams Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre.
Goodell’s interested in firefighting was sparked when she was 16. Every Wednesday night, she would would accompany her dad, Robert Goodell, to Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Company trainings where he volunteered. She recalls watching the firefighters there practicing “wall breaches,” or breaking through walls. “It looked fun,” she said. “I just remember thinking, ‘I want to do that too.’”
“The more I kept going up there every Wednesday night with them, the more my dad and the other firefighters were encouraging me to join when I was 18,” she said.
So she did. Soon after she turned 18 and was eligible, she joined the Clarksburg volunteer department where she worked with several other women. But shortly before her 18th birthday, her dad died. “He didn’t get to see me join and he hasn’t seen me do any of this,” Goodell said, “but he has been my inspiration and my role model for the fire service.”
Her uncle and grandfather were also volunteer firefighters. “Emergency services are kind of my family’s thing,” she said.
While volunteering in Clarksburg, Goodell attended Berkshire Community College where she earned an associate’s degree in fire science. Meanwhile, she worked as a 911 dispatcher in North Adams. “All to gain experience because I knew I wanted to be here,” she said.
Then in late October, she graduated from 10 weeks of training at the Massachusetts Firefighting Academy in Springfield. “It was the most challenging, but rewarding 10 weeks,” she said with a smile. “It was very mentally and physically challenging.”
Recently, Goodell was out on a call in North Adams when a young girl waved to her. A coworker overhead the girl later tell her mom that she wanted to grow up to be a firefighter like Goodell.
“I was speechless after that,” she said. “I was so career driven and wrapped up in trainings that I didn’t realize that it will have such a big impact on the community until she had said that. I’m really glad that I can be here and other women can be inspired. And (I can) inspire just by following my dreams.”
What advice does she have for other women interested in firefighting?
“Do it. Just to do it,” she said. “(If) you’re passionate about it, do it. There’s absolutely nothing stopping anybody.”