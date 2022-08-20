Flood chutes in North Adams need a makeover, structurally and to 'get something lovely to look at'

NORTH ADAMS — "Just plain ugly."

That's how North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey describes parts of the concrete channels that carry the Hoosic River through her city.

This distressed system of "flood chutes," which has protected North Adams since the 1950s, may get a fresh look, welcome news to people who want the river to be less an urban captive — and more a public gem.

The Hoosic River Revival, a nonprofit advocacy group, sees a future where a new flood control system could turn areas along the river into a park-like places with actual river access. The group has long been dreaming of a way to re-imagine the aging system, created decades ago after severe flooding.

It will be costly, but the advocacy group and legislators are working to secure funds. As the climate crisis intensifies, it's even more important to ensure the city is protected from flooding in years ahead.

An improved system would be more than just a flood-control system, said Judy Grinnell, the Revival group's founder and president, who estimates a modernization project could cost $200 million. Something people admire, not just endure.

"We're gonna get something that is lovely to look at," she said.

In areas where it's safe, Macksey sees the possibility of tiered steps that could act as a flood control system and still provide people with access to the river.

"People would be able to go lower and sit and picnic, or just relax and read a book," she said. "But I can't determine that. There's a lot of engineering and measurements. I would like to see some of that in areas that are safe to do that in."

Standing next to the flood chute in a mostly empty lot on the corner of River and Holden streets, Grinnell images a kind of public square. "We think of this as a prime potential location for greenery, some kind of place for children to play," she said.

What would all that take? A lot of money, for one thing.

Millions needed for designs

Last summer, the city, along with Hoosic River Revival, submitted a proposal to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. They asked for a feasibility study laying out ways to modernize the system. The proposal estimated the study would cost $3 million, according to the Hoosic River Revival.

If funding is secured, the study could start as soon as October, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District. That's if.

When asked how much needed to be secured before a project starts, a spokesperson for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers New York District did not specify.

In April, U.S. Rep. Richard Neal requested $1.5 million for the study, according to his office. The panels are beyond their "useful life," according to a June statement from his office. But that $1.5 million has not been secured. It was included in a funding package the House passed in early March. U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren submitted a request for $400,000 for the feasibility study for fiscal year 2023, according to a spokesperson for Markey's office.

At the state level, a bond bill passed by the House and Senate authorizes $1 million toward the work. Earlier this month, Gov. Charlie Baker approved the bill with a few other line items vetoed. But bond bills only allow, not require, that the governor release funds, according to a spokesperson for state Sen. Adams Hinds, who filed for the funding.

The city is also willing to invest. "Whatever the state doesn't fund we will probably be matching for the first round, probably $250,000, up to $500,000," Macksey said. "But it all depends on where the numbers shake down."

The city's share would likely come from short-term borrowing that would address other city infrastructure projects. "That is all still being developed as we speak," Macksey said in late July. "I have so many projects ... and not enough money."

But the flood chutes need attention, she said. “It's important because it's an infrastructure failure," Macksey said. "We want to make sure we don't have excessive flooding."

"We know about it, we talk about it, but we need to take action on it," she said. We may not be able to do it all but we can chip away. ... There are some areas that are just plain ugly that we could possibly beautify."

River revival and flood protection

Grinnell has long pushed for change along the river. When Maura Healey visited the city in July while campaigning for governor, Grinnell was there to hand a Healey staffer a brochure about Hoosic River Revival.

Grinnell's wish to free the Hoosic from its concrete channel started decades ago, when she traveled to cities like San Antonio, Texas, and noticed that like North Adams, their rivers had systems to protect from flooding. But their designs were different from North Adams' deep chutes, which isolate the river.

"I saw the vibrancy in their downtowns with rivers that were attractive and accessible and were part of a flood control project," Grinnell said.

In Texas, a river walk that also serves as a flood control system along the San Antonio River offers park-like spaces and areas for commercial development, a system the American Society of Civil Engineers honored by making it a National Historic Civil Engineering Landmark.

She came back to Massachusetts determined to act. "My goal was to make them pretty ... That's all I knew that I wanted done. Shortly thereafter, we learned we need to save the city from flooding. It was not just a beautification project, it was a safety project."

Rain will come

Though some parts of the system have collapsed, it has protected North Adams in the past.

In 1938, "The Great Hurricane" hit the Berkshires, flooding all of downtown North Adams. A decade later another severe flood hit the city on New Year's Eve, destroying bridges, damaging homes and collapsing an Eagle Street shop into the river, according to a city report.

After the floods, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers constructed the chutes in the 1950s. Though originally constructed under the federal government, the city is responsible for repairing them.

Since then, the concrete barriers have protected the city from rushing waters.

During Tropical Storm Irene in 2011, for example, the chutes brimmed as water sloshed through the city. Water came within a foot of filling the chutes on the river's north branch, according to a 2015 report.

The city could see more downpours like that.

With climate change, scientists predict heavier rain. "The observed amount of precipitation falling in very heavy events, defined as the heaviest one percent of all daily events, has increased 71% in the Northeast between 1958-2012," reads the 2021 North Adams Hazard Mitigation and Climate Adaption Plan, citing The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Flooding is a top environmental threat to the city, the report says.

The other day, Cindy Delpapa stood by a section of the flood chute, watching the Hoosic flow by. She once worked for the Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration; today, she sits on an advisory council for Hoosic River Revival.

"This was designed before they had computer modeling," she said of all the concrete. "Before we had any concept of climate change and the changing of frequency of storms." And their intensity.

As storms gain power, they could cause the chutes to deteriorate, as some have already. Near the intersection of Willow Dell and Route 2, for example, a large slab of concrete within the chute fell over years ago. It's one of many that have failed.

A panel alongside Mass MoCA collapsed into the chute several years ago and has since been repaired.

"The flood chute is getting close to the end of its useful life expectancy, so you're going to have some problems pop up," Tim Lescarbeau, North Adams commissioner of public services, said at the time.

Along with fallen panels, some are leaning, according to the 2015 structural assessment. That report, which makes maintenance and repair suggestions, concluded that "a massive failure of large sections of the flood chute system is not imminent."

That's surely a relief, but it's partial. "The concrete and/or reinforcing will continue to deteriorate resulting in additional panel failures occurring over time," the report said. "It is likely that the panels will start failing at a faster rate as the chutes continue to age."

With state funding, Hoosic River Revival has had conceptual designs drawn up for both the north and south branches of the river. Grinnell says these are just concepts that combine flood protection, beautification, and increased public access. "Nothing is decided," she said.

South branch plans were done first and have been publicly shared. The group plans to present possible designs that include the river's north branch soon, Grinnell said, potentially in September.

As she sees it, North Adams is poised to get two big benefits when the Hoosic River gets its long-awaited revival. "We're getting more than flood protection," she said. "We're getting a community asset."