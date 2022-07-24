A new game store is opening on Eagle Street in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — In the 1990s, Christopher Schroeder worked at Wizard's Tower, a game store in southern New Hampshire.
The store has long since closed, and ever since Schroeder has wanted to open his own shop.
It's something I’ve wanted to do for more than 20 years," he said.
That's now happening. Schroeder, a city resident with a background in hospitality, is planning to open Berkshire Adventurers' Guild at 40 Eagle St., where the shop will sell gaming wares like board games, card games and items for role-playing games likes Dungeons & Dragons.
Schroeder plans to have a space in the shop where people can play games they purchased or, for a fee, play a store game. "If you want to try before you buy it," he said, "we can do that."
He plans to have scheduled gaming events and tournaments, too. "Those are definitely on the horizon,” he said.
Role-playing games, ones in which players control fictional characters, will also be featured. The shop will have the popular role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons rule book and dice — the game often uses a 20-sided die, for example — and items some choose to use in the game like maps and player figurines, Schroeder said.
"People who get into the game never seem to have enough dice," Schroeder said.
In the Netflix show "Stranger Things," a group of boys playing the game in the 1980s are depicted as "total nerds," Schroeder said. But now, Dungeons & Dragons has grown in popularity. "I think it's been a societal shift," he said.
Over the past two decades, he's seen more people take an interest in board games, too, as the quality of games has increased and rules have become easier to learn through online tutorials on platforms like YouTube, he said.
Schroeder's personal favorite game? Twilight Imperium. "I've owned every version," he said. It's maybe not for the casual game player: The fourth edition of the game, the most recent one released, takes between four to eight hours to complete, according to the company that makes it.
Berkshire Adventurers' Guild does not yet have a set opening date, but Schroeder is working to stock the store with inventory and hopes to open in the next few weeks.