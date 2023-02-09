<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
The city wants to bring a restaurant into its airport. McCann Tech architectural design students pitched their plans

Four students sit at a table

Architectural design and engineering students from McCann Technical School students each presented their renderings of what a restaurant at Harriman-and-West Airport could look like. From left are Gisella Hildabrand, 16, Svea Lawson, 16, Abby Delratez, 17, and Brenden Ames, 16.

NORTH ADAMS — Picture this: a cozy diner that allows people to sit, eat and, through large windows, watch planes take off at Harriman-and-West Airport.

That's what Gisella Hildabrand envisions for an empty space in a new airport administration building the city opened last year. Better yet, Hildabrand wants to fill the space with her restaurant design.

A young man makes a presentation

McCann Technical School student Brenden Ames, 16, answers questions after presenting his design renderings of what a restaurant at Harriman-and-West Airport could look like.

She's one of four architectural design and engineering students at McCann Technical School who on Thursday afternoon presented plans for that space to Mayor Jennifer Macksey, McCann Superintendent James Brosnan and airport officials.

Macksey wants to recruit a restaurant to rent the space, approximately 2,000 square feet, in the newly opened building. To accommodate a restaurant, the space would need work, such as adding kitchen equipment, possibly a bar and other cosmetic changes, that Macksey said the tenant would provide. Soon, the city plans to issue a request for proposals, which would benefit from architectural renderings provided by the students.

When Greg King, a computer-aided design instructor at McCann, was at an airport event in the fall, he heard about the city's restaurant idea and its need for designs. "Let's get some [computer-assisted design] students involved," he said he thought. "Let them run with it."

The students, all juniors, in December surveyed the site at the airport and acquired technical documents and drawings of the building, King said. From that, they made floor plans, and each of the four submitted designs.

People watch a presentation

Four architectural design and engineering students from McCann Technical High School on Thursday presented their renderings of what a restaurant at Harriman-and-West Airport could look like.

The students — Hildabrand, Abby DelRatez, Brenden Ames and Svea Lawson — gathered in a conference room at McCann on Thursday afternoon to present their designs and make their pitches to the mayor. Each student created a rendering of the space in a video format that walks the viewer through the dining area, kitchen, patio, and other corners of the space.

One student went for a coffee shop feel, while another designed a more upscale space. All of their designs will be included in the requests for proposals when the city puts them out, Macksey said.

Mayor Macksey speaks

Mayor Jennifer Macksey asks questions of McCann Technical School students following their presentations Thursday on possible designs for a restaurant at Harriman-and-West Airport in North Adams.

The students will keep designing —  all four plan to pursue architecture or design after McCann — a career path Lawson found through the McCann program.

"It's definitely helped me realize it's what I want to do after school," she said.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

