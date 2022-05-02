Will tweaking the traffic light at Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway in North Adams curb crashes there?

NORTH ADAMS — An intersection notorious for crashes was tweaked last week.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation made changes to the traffic lights at the intersection of Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway.

Before, lights governing traffic from both Hodges Cross Road and Walmart were green at the same time. "Which we know is a big issue," Mayor Jennifer Macksey recently told the City Council.

Now, traffic from Hodges Cross Road and Walmart will get green lights separately, a practice known as "split phasing."

"We are hoping this will reduce the crash frequency at the intersection. And we will be monitoring that very closely," the mayor said.

She said officials hope the change will prevent some crashes.

The intersection has been a recurring topic at City Council meetings. Just a few hours before the issue came up at a City Council meeting last month, a two-car crash at the intersection caused minor injures.

Earlier this year, Councilor Peter Oleskiewicz asked that the city take action. “Although there are traffic signals, unsafe behaviors lead to the cause of these accidents," he wrote in a letter. The road is a state highway, and the city reached out to Mass DOT, Macksey said at the time.

Of all intersections in the city that police track, it is the site of the most crashes over the last 15 months. There have been eight crashes there from Jan. 1, 2021, to mid-April 2022, according to data from city police. In that same time period, the intersection of Union and Eagle streets had the second highest number of crashes, with five, according to police data.

There was a fatal accident last year at the Hodges Cross Road and Curran Highway intersection: A Cheshire man died when his motorcycle and a car collided.