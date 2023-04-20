North Adams City Council reappoints a Housing Authority member, though some Ashland Park residents say he hasn't done anything to help them

NORTH ADAMS — There are concerns, like complaints about safety, at the city’s Housing Authority apartments on Ashland Street, but the situation is not the fault of one volunteer member of the Housing Authority board, the City Council decided Tuesday night.

Last month, after hearing complaints from several residents of Ashland Park, the council rejected member Colin Todd’s reappointment to the Housing Authority; at a special meeting Tuesday night, the council reversed its course, so Todd is back on the board.

“Nobody in this community should not feel safe in their home. That’s an issue,” Councilor Ashley Shade said on Tuesday, referring to the residents’ concerns. But she added the responsibility is not on Todd alone, “It’s on all of us to fix the problem.”

In March, Mayor Jennifer Macksey reappointed Todd to the Housing Authority, a five-member body in charge of overseeing public housing in the city. Several people who lived in the building asked the council to reject it.

“We need help,” Marianne Alizio told the council last month. “I am currently unsafe in my apartment because of guns and knife fights outside. I welcome anyone to spend a night in that place. ... I’m trying to retire here.” A stabbing in February outside the building rattled residents, and at the time, police said they were called to the building often.

Karen Gazaille, president of the Ashland Park Tenant Organization, told the council last month that Todd has not been effective on the board. “He hasn’t done anything for the people of the high rise,” she said.

At the March meeting, Macksey said she has been in touch with the residents who have problems at the building. “I heard exactly what their concerns are,” she said. “It’s a little bit deeper than Mr. Todd.”

But in a rare move, the council then voted to reject Macksey’s appointment.

Last week, after hearing from board member Leigh Harrington Uqdah who asked the council to reconsider the rejected appointment, the council voted to convene the special meeting

The vote was 7-1 to accept Todd’s appointment, with Councilor Marie Harpin as the sole “no” vote.

“I bring this before you because I was wrong,” Councilor Wayne Wilkinson said. “I’ll be the first one to admit it. I realized we never gave him (Todd) a chance to speak. We never heard the other side of the story.”

Todd is aware there are problems in the apartments, he told councilors Tuesday. “We’re working on it,” he said. “Nothing happens overnight.” He said he had never spoken to some who complained about him last month, and he took issue with how the council handled his appointment. “It was ridiculous,” he said.

“Mr. Todd is a volunteer on the committee,” said Councilor Keith Bona, who was one of the few “yes” votes for Todd in March. “I feel like a lot was being put on his shoulders at the last meeting. ... To think he’s here tonight to still say he wants this job after he basically got crucified at that last meeting says something, that he really does care.”

The Housing Authority is looking at adding facial recognition and fingerprinting for residents, staff members and others to get into its buildings on Ashland and Spring streets, executive director Jennifer Hohn told The Eagle. There’s already a camera system in place.

The Housing Authority next meets April 24 at 4:15 p.m.