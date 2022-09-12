Community members are invited to meet the new North Adams Public Library director

NORTH ADAMS — The library has a new director — and you can meet her on Wednesday night.
Veronica Clark started as director of the North Adams Public Library in late July.
Community members are invited to a meet-and-greet with Clark from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library.
Previously, Clark worked in libraries in Texas and Connecticut, including as a library director in River Oaks, Texas, according to her LinkedIn page.
The library's last director, Sarah Sanfilippo, is now listed online as a staff member of the Rhode Island College Library.