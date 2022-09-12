<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Community members are invited to meet the new North Adams Public Library director

A woman smiles for a selfie

Veronica Clark is the new director of the North Adams Public Library.

NORTH ADAMS — The library has a new director — and you can meet her on Wednesday night.

Veronica Clark started as director of the North Adams Public Library in late July.

Community members are invited to a meet-and-greet with Clark from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the library.

Previously, Clark worked in libraries in Texas and Connecticut, including as a library director in River Oaks, Texas, according to her LinkedIn page.

The library's last director, Sarah Sanfilippo, is now listed online as a staff member of the Rhode Island College Library.

