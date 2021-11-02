North Adams voters hit the polls, set to elect first woman mayor in city's history

NORTH ADAMS — With the city set to elect its first woman mayor, voters began filing into St. Elizabeth’s Parish Center as soon as polls opened at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
North Adams City Clerk Cathleen King turnout was “strong” in early voting and likely will remain high throughout Election Day as residents choose between Jennifer Macksey and Lynette Bond to serve as the city’s next mayor. Both mayoral candidates, as well as several city council hopefuls, stood with supporters holding signs near the entrance to the polling place on the sunny morning.
Out of four candidates, all of whom were women, Macksey and Bond advanced in the September preliminary election, receiving 802 and 611 votes, respectively.
Voters cited a number of priorities for their votes, including education, public safety and government accountability.
Anthony Montoya, 73, said he voted for the candidates he knew and trusted, including his next-door neighbor, City Councilor Brian Sapienza. Montoya, who moved to North Adams in June, cast his mayoral ballot for Bond, whom he met at her campaign headquarters on Main Street.
“I decided based on my personal interactions,” said Montoya, who is retired. “My daughter introduced me, and Lynette just impressed me a lot.”
Norbert Miller, 67, voted for Macksey because he “liked her better.” For city council, he voted for “anybody who wasn’t already on.”
“I don’t have many priorities,” Miller said, “other than keeping my taxes down.”
Molly Rideout, 33, said that as an artist who works at Mass MoCA, she felt it was important to “keep the momentum of the last mayoral administration,” praising Mayor Tom Bernard’s support for the community arts and antiracism initiatives. Bernard announced in February that he would not run for a third term.
Those concerns informed Rideout’s mayoral vote, which was for Bond, and her city council choices.
“A lot of the members I really appreciated and were very supportive of the arts did not run again,” Rideout said, naming Jess Sweeney and Ben Lamb. “It just meant needing to do a little more research to see who I agreed with.”
Polls remain open until 7 p.m. at St. Elizabeth’s, located on St. Anthony Drive.