A driving lesson in North Adams cemetery ends in toppled headstones

NORTH ADAMS — A parent was teaching her teenage daughter to drive in Southview Cemetery on Wednesday afternoon when the lesson went awry. The student driver knocked into some headstones toppling them over, according to police.
The parent reported they were practicing driving and "she didn't hit the brakes and has driven over some stones," the police log of the 911 call reads.
No one was injured, North Adams Police Lt. Anthony Beverly said.
Beverly did not have an estimate of the damage, but said that the car insurance should cover it.