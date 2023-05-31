Who might be running for City Council, mayor, and other positions in North Adams?

NORTH ADAMS — Election season is starting to take shape in the city.
About two months after papers first became available for the Nov. 7 election, more than 20 candidates have taken out papers to run for positions on City Council, mayor and School Committee.
A dozen people have taken out papers to run nine seats on City Council.
Mayor Jennifer Macksey took out and returned papers to re-run for her position. That was no surprise — she said in January she intended to run. Rachel Branch, who has run for mayor three times, also took out papers for mayor.
Candidates need to return their papers by Aug. 1 with 50 signatures to appear on the ballot.
Here's a full list of potential candidates who have taken out papers, according to the City Clerk's office. An asterisk indicates the candidate is an incumbent.
Mayor
- Jennifer Macksey*, returned with 50 signatures
- Rachel I. Branch
City Council
- Bryan Sapienza*, returned with 50 signatures
- Eric Wilson
- Deanna Morrow
- Ronald Sheldon
- Ashley Shade*
- Robert Cardimino, returned with 50 signatures
- Colin Bain
- Keith Bona*
- Peter Oleskiewicz*
- Emily Johnson
- Joshua Paul Vallieres
- Andrew Fitch
- Wayne J. Wilkinson*
North Adams School Committee
- Tara Jacobs*
- Cody Chamberlain
- Alyssa Tomkowicz*
McCann School Committee
William R. Diamond*, returned with 50 signatures
George Canales*, returned with 50 signatures
- Peter Breen*