North Adams fire chief is back on the job after hitting pedestrian in his car and placed on leave

NORTH ADAMS — Fire Chief Brent Lefebvre is back on duty after police concluded an investigation into his crash into a pedestrian last week.

City police found he hit the pedestrian in a crosswalk and issued him a citation, Mayor Jennifer Macksey said Wednesday afternoon.

"It was determined that this was an unfortunate accident with no criminal elements," she said in a news release. "As a result of these findings, Chief Lefebvre has returned to full duty effective immediately. We hope for a speedy recover for the victim."

On Friday, Lefebvre was placed on paid administrative leave after striking a pedestrian Thursday morning on the corner of River and Veazie streets while driving a city vehicle.

The victim, a North Adams woman, was transported to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield. She later told police she did not remember the crash and said she had two skull fractures and a broken finger, according to a redacted police report the city released Wednesday.

Lefebvre told police he was going 5 miles per hour turning from River Street to Veazie Street and didn't see the pedestrian "until his vehicle made contact," the report says. He called 911 after the crash and helped the victim.