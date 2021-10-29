NORTH ADAMS — Lynette Bond and Jennifer Macksey are campaigning to be the next mayor of the city, and both have been raising money this fall ahead of the Nov. 2 election.
Macksey leads in fundraising, with $42,040 in total as of late October, according to Massachusetts Office of Campaign and Political Finance. Bond has raised $31,597.
On average, donors gave $120 to Macksey and $139 to Bond.
Both have received a significant amount of money from people who live outside the city. Bond has raised nearly $16,000 — about half of her money — from those outside of North Adams, and Macksey has raised $13,280.
Former and current city councilors, plus Mayor Tom Bernard, have thrown their financial support behind Bond, donating nearly $1,500 to her campaign in total.
Six sitting councilors – Keith Bona, Lisa Blackmer, Benjamin Lamb, Pete Oleskiewicz, Bryan Sapienza and Wayne Wilkinson – all donated to Bond. Former councilor Paul Hopkins also donated. Bernard donated $120, including $100 from his own campaign account.
Macksey did not receive any funds from any sitting councilors but did get donations from former councilors Marie Harpin and Robert Moulton.
Councilor Jessica Sweeney was the only current city councilor not to donate to either candidate. Jason LaForest, former councilor, also did not donate to either.
Neither former Mayor Richard Alcombright nor John Barrett III have made donations to the campaigns. But, Alcombright has been out campaigning for Bond.
Macksey worked under Barrett in City Hall and in a letter seeking donations, her campaign wrote: “If people are happy with how the city has been run over the past 12 years, Jennifer Macksey isn’t their candidate.”
Macksey told The Eagle she means that her priorities are different. “I want to be welcoming and accept change, but at the same time, I don’t want to forget the people who have always been here.”