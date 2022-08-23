North Adams made $11,000 in parking fees during Solid Sound. The mayor wants to do that more often

NORTH ADAMS — The city made $11,000 this spring by charging people to park in a city lot during Solid Sound — a three-day music festival at Mass MoCA — according to Mayor Jennifer Macksey.
That may become a more regular occurrence.
Macksey proposed an ordinance to the City Council on Tuesday that would give the mayor the authority to decide when to impose a day rate of $40 for event parking in places like the Center Street lot.
"These are non-city sponsored events that are tying up a lot of city resources," she told the council. "And this is a way to generate some money to put back into our Public Safety Department. And also to have some order in these public lots, which we're lacking."
Parking fees for special events would not include public events that the city puts on — the council decided to amend the ordinance so that the special fee could only be charged for "non-city sponsored events."
The council took an initial vote to pass the ordinance Tuesday night, and it is expected to come back before the next council meeting on Sept. 13 — in time for Fresh Grass, a three-day music festival in late September at Mass MoCA. Councilors also voted to send the proposal to the Public Safety Committee for review.
People who have purchased monthly parking permits in a city lot will have marked, dedicated spots that would not be used for special event parking, Macksey said.
Funds would go to the parking meter reserve fund, which can be used for public safety related needs, Macksey said. Most often, that money is spent on vehicles.
"That's a quarter of a police cruiser," Macksey said of the $11,000 made during the Solid Sound trial run.