North Adams mayor clarifies recently published notice, says she is not at risk of losing her home

NORTH ADAMS — Mayor Jennifer Macksey is not at risk of losing her home, despite the suggestion of such a possible outcome in a recent public notice.
A public notice from the state Land Court published in Friday's classifieds section of The Eagle said that Jennifer Macksey could object to a foreclosure on her Hospital Avenue home if she was recently in the military, a benefit under the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act.
There is no cause for concern, Macksey said Friday. It was a paperwork issue that has been resolved. When doing a loan modification via email, a document did not get signed and she didn't notice, she said.
She took care of the problem two weeks ago, and she was shocked to learn the notice was in the newspaper, she said. “Everything has been paid in full. There is no issue," she said. “I've been paying every month faithfully.”