NORTH ADAMS — A month from the city's mayoral election, Jennifer Macksey leads in fundraising by about $8,000.
Macksey and Lynette Bond, winners of the preliminary election in September, are vying for the mayor's office in November's general election — and the winner will become the first woman to hold the office in the city.
How much each candidate has raised: As of late September, Macksey raised $28,922 and Bond raised $20,580, according to filings with the state's Office of Campaign and Political Finance.
Bond's money includes a $1,000 donation she made to her campaign, and Macksey's includes $1,655 in donations she contributed.
Where money came from: In total, 293 donations have been made to Macksey's campaign, and 90 have been made to Bond's.
Both campaigns have received donations from city officials.
City Councilor Keith Bona gave $200 to Bond's campaign and City Councilor Peter Oleskiewicz contributed $100. Paul Hopkins, a former City Council president who left the panel this spring, donated $51.99 to Bond.
Mayor Tom Bernard's campaign donated $100 to Bond's campaign, a decision he said he made. In the fundraising account from Bernard's previous mayoral campaigns, he still had $11,764 as of Aug. 31, according to OCPF filings. That money can be donated to charity or kept in the account for any future runs for office, he said.
"I haven't made a decision which direction I will go," Bernard said.
Recently resigned City Councilor Marie Harpin donated $100 to Macksey's campaign. Planning Board member Kyle Hanlon donated $50, and John Franzoni, superintendent of North Berkshire School Union, where Macksey works, donated $25.
A complete list of donors and the amounts they gave can be found on the OCPF website.
What candidates have to say: Bond said she is "quite happy with fundraising.
"I'm sure members of the campaign will continue to do outreach for more funding of the campaign," Bond said. She has a spaghetti supper fundraiser planned for Thursday.
In votes and donations, Macksey said, "I'm very excited about the support I've received."
Her lead in fundraising mirrors her win in the preliminary election. She received the most votes, with 802; Bond got 611, according to unofficial results from the city clerk’s office.
Macksey pointed out that most of her contributions — 225 the 293 donations — came from residents of the city, and 44 of Bond's 90 donations came from city residents.
One donor who gave to Macksey did not include their town, and six who donated to Bond did not include a town.
Of those who listed their town, Macksey's campaign received $19,455 from North Adams residents and $9,447 from donors outside the city. Bond's campaign has received $9,940 from North Adams residents and $10,486 from donors outside the city, not including those who did not list their town.
The general election is scheduled for Nov. 2.
The Eagle's Francesca Paris contributed to this report.