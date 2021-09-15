NORTH ADAMS — A field of four candidates for North Adams mayor will be narrowed to two in the city's preliminary election Sept. 21.
Residents can vote early, in person, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Sept. 17 in the city clerk's office.
Mayor Tom Bernard is not seeking a third term. Mayoral candidates on the preliminary election ballot are Rachel Branch, Lynette Bond, Aprilyn Carsno and Jennifer Macksey.
With only women on the ballot, the city is set to elect a woman to the mayor's office for the first time.
Only mayoral candidates are on the preliminary election ballot.
City elections are scheduled for Nov. 2, and that ballot also will include races for City Council and School Committee.