The Mohawk Theater in North Adams is getting $200,000 for its marquee and facade

NORTH ADAMS — The Mohawk Theater facade and marquee will be getting a $200,000 boost.

The city received a $200,000 grant for the theater project through the state's Regional Economic Development Organization grant program announced on Wednesday. It is part of more than $2 million in funding to projects across the state to support economic growth and downtowns.

The future of the city-owned theater, which has long been empty, is not yet clear.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey did not respond to a request for comment.

The city came close last year to selling the theater to developer Veselko Buntic, who planned to turn it into a multipurpose event and performance space. When Mayor Jennifer Macksey took office this year, she decided to reject his proposal and start the process over again with more community input.

In early March, Macksey hosted two focus groups at City Hall to gather community input on the theater. She planned to use those comments to inform the city's request for proposals on the theater.