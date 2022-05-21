<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The Mohawk Theater in North Adams is getting $200,000 for its marquee and facade

mohawk (copy)

North Adams received s $200,000 state grant to improve the Mohawk Theater's facade and marquee.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — The Mohawk Theater facade and marquee will be getting a $200,000 boost.

The city received a $200,000 grant for the theater project through the state's Regional Economic Development Organization grant program announced on Wednesday. It is part of more than $2 million in funding to projects across the state to support economic growth and downtowns.

The future of the city-owned theater, which has long been empty, is not yet clear.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey did not respond to a request for comment.

The city came close last year to selling the theater to developer Veselko Buntic, who planned to turn it into a multipurpose event and performance space. When Mayor Jennifer Macksey took office this year, she decided to reject his proposal and start the process over again with more community input.

In early March, Macksey hosted two focus groups at City Hall to gather community input on the theater. She planned to use those comments to inform the city's request for proposals on the theater. 

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Tags

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all