The Mohawk Theater's marquee in North Adams is about to get a complete restoration

NORTH ADAMS — The Mohawk Theater’s marquee is about to get ripped off and replaced in a process that will leave it looking a bit lonely for awhile. But once finished, this historic landmark will be restored to its 1938 shine.
State-of-the-art technology will mimic the original neon tubing, and a metal fabricator will copy every curve and detail of the last marquee of the theater.
The process is just getting underway, with metal fencing erected on the sidewalk in front of the theater at 111 Main St. on Thursday.
While the interior was gutted some time after the city bought the building in 2002 and the destiny of the theater is likely to be a sale, there is strong feeling to preserve the marquee, even post-sale, said Michael Nuvallie, North Adams community development director. He said the deed will carry a restriction ensuring the marquee is preserved.
Mark Eichorn, principal at Bradley Architects Inc. in Pittsfield, is the architect on the restoration.
He said the biggest challenge is finding the original colors used in the marquee.
“We actually don’t have the names of the colors,” he told The Eagle. “We’re actually researching it as we speak.”
And while the marquee will look the same to those who walk past, there will be some nearly invisible changes to it, including adding second-floor access to its interior in order to do maintenance.
Larochelle Construction Co. Inc. of South Hadley and Stockbridge is the general contractor. It was the low bidder on the publicly advertised job.
The cost of the marquee restoration is $448,000, funded through a mix of grant and local funds. It will include roof repairs as well as restoration of the ceiling.
The design cost $38,000, which included a full structural analysis.
Once the marquee comes down, “You’re probably going to see a bunch of plastic and boards up there for awhile,” Eichorn said.
Eichorn, who grew up in Adams, never attended a show at the Mohawk, but his mother, Janet Eichorn, remembers family outings to the North Adams theater for movies, buttered popcorn, soda and penny candy.
“It was beautiful. It was almost like a New York theater,” Janet Eichorn said. “When you got into the theater itself, of course, I used to think it was a very huge screen.”
She said she hopes the theater can be reused and likes the treatment at the Adams Theater, which entailed stripping part of the interior down to the brick.
“I would love to see something come to North Adams to that theater because it would be such an asset, especially with Mass MoCA and everything.”
The city has tried in vain to sell the theater to a private investor in the past.
“Hopefully,” Nuvallie said, “there’s going to be an investor out there willing to take a chance on the theater.”