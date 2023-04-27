State finds North Adams City Council violated the Open Meeting law after one councilor complained about another

NORTH ADAMS — The City Council violated the Open Meeting Law last year, the Attorney General’s Office has determined.

The violation: an email.

In November, while the council was between two meetings about property tax rates, Councilor Keith Bona forwarded to all city councilors an email from a property developer about the commercial tax rate. Bona also included a paragraph of his own. “I wanted to pass along. ... He brings up a good example,” he wrote, adding a few additional examples of a property issue in the city.

Councilor Marie Harpin filed a complaint with the state, saying the email was deliberation outside a public meeting, which is not allowed under the state’s Open Meeting Law. The state this week agreed in its formal judgment.

“Following our review we find that the Council violated the Open Meeting Law by deliberating outside of a posted meeting via email,” reads a letter issued Tuesday to Bona from Mary Nguyen, assistant attorney general in the Division of Open Government.

It’s another example of friction surfacing on the council.

Harpin said she filed the complaint because she wanted to ensure the problem would be taken care of. “To me it was a blatant violation,” she said. “I thought as a veteran councilor that Bona is, I thought it was something that if he didn’t know ... he should.”

Bona said he will be more careful in his email wording in the future. “I look at it as the first warning I’ve ever received in 20 years on the council,” he said. “I’ll accept their answer and take the slap on the wrist and move forward.”

Under the law, members of a public body can email a quorum of members agendas, scheduling information and documents that may be discussed at a meeting, but only if no member’s opinion is expressed, Nguyen’s letter says.

His email was only passing on facts, Bona argued in his response to Harpin’s complaint. The state found that “unavailing,” its recent letter said, adding that deliberation also includes updates on pending issues or those that the body will discuss.

Bona emphasized to The Eagle that he was not trying to skirt transparency, and that the email was read at the council’s next meeting. He felt the complaint was politically-motivated — Bona wanted to reduce the gap between commercial and residential property taxes, while Harpin did not — and that Harpin should have started by first talking to him about the issue.

“Councilor Harpin has a target on my back and on a few other councilors. ... She throws lots of darts. This one happened to stick,” he said.

Harpin declined to respond to that comment. “I really have no response,” she said. “It’s a deflection.”

Though the state found a violation, there was no penalty.

“We credit the Council for reading the email at the subsequent public meeting to remedy the issue,” Nguyen’s letter reads. “As the council discussed the substance of the email publicly as its subsequent meeting, we order no further relief.”