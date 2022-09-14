Just in time for Fresh Grass, North Adams approves a $40 special parking fee

NORTH ADAMS — The city has a new tool to bring in revenue in the face of large public events.

Parking in places like the Center Street lots will now cost $40 a day under a new ordinance the City Council passed Tuesday night. The rule applies to non-city-sponsored events with 2,000 or more attendees.

The change comes just in time for Fresh Grass, a music festival at Mass MoCA from Sept. 23 to 25.

Mayor Jennifer Macksey proposed the idea to the City Council last month. Her pitch came after the city piloted the idea of charging for parking in a city lot and made $11,000 during Solid Sound, a three-day festival at Mass MoCA in May.

After Macksey proposed the ordinance, Councilor Keith Bona said he heard some complaints that fees would look unfriendly to visitors. But there are free parking options during music festivals at Mass MoCA through which people can park and take a shuttle to the event, he said.

"If they don't want to pay the $40, there are many options for them," he said.

The city has staffing to manage the special-event parking, and Macksey is looking into parking kiosks and software for future parking management. "The goal is, down the road, to be able to automate the process," she said.

Under Macksey's plan, even during the large events, part of the Center Street lot would be reserved for downtown business customers and for residents who pay for monthly permits.

Revenue from the event parking will go to the parking meter reserve fund, which is often used for public safety expenses, according to Macksey.