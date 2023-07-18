The Brien Center is opening a peer recovery support center in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — This fall, The Brien Center plans to open a peer recovery support center downtown.

The organization received a five-year state contract to operate a center at 37 Main St. that will support those in recovery from substance use disorder and families affected by addiction, the organization announced Tuesday.

"What's really unique about this, is this is going to be community and peer-led," John Crane, assistant division director of Recovery Services at The Brien Center, told the City Council last week. "This is not going to be administrators and directors in the background orchestrating everything."

The new North Adams center will be open 50 hours a week, be able to accommodate 100 people at once, and offer information, education, events and groups, according to M. Christine Macbeth, CEO of The Brien Center.

"It will provide its members and all those involved with the opportunity to build their own individual, social, and community support to help prevent relapse and promote long-term recovery from addiction," she said in a statement.

In Western Massachusetts, there are centers in Pittsfield, Holyoke, Greenfield, Northampton and Springfield, according to the states Department of Public Health.

North Adams previously had a peer-led recovery center. In 2018, the Northern Berkshire Community Coalition opened the Beacon Recovery Community Center, one of the first of its kind in the county, but it is no longer active.

The new center opening this fall got a boost from the HEALing Communities Study coalition in North Adams. Both North Adams and Pittsfield were chosen to be part of the multistate project studying overdose prevention and substance use disorder treatment through the National Institutes of Health.

The North Adams coalition decided to allocate $300,000 of its funding toward a peer recovery center, said Dick Alcombright, the city's former mayor and a community advisory board member for the study.

Though opioid overdose deaths rose statewide last year, rates in the Berkshires dropped. "We've been doing something right, to some degree," Alcombright told the City Council last week.

The center wants to be able to reach rural communities as well as more urban ones.

“We want to touch the Florida mountains, the Clarksburgs, the Savoys," he told the City Council. "We know addiction doesn't discriminate against anybody and they need help out in those areas as well."

The center will be open to anyone, he said. "We want all welcome here."