North Adams City Councilman owes nearly $15,000 in state taxes from meal sales at his restaurants

NORTH ADAMS — The vice president of the City Council owes nearly $15,000 in state taxes from meals sales at his restaurants.

In late December, the state Department of Revenue filed a tax lien on Desperados and Miss Adams Diner, according to records kept by the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds. Both restaurants are owned by Peter Oleskiewicz.

He bought Desperados on Eagle Street in 2017, and recently renovated and reopened the diner on Park Street in Adams.

Oleskiewicz blamed financial pressures from the pandemic as the reason for not paying the taxes. Instead, he said he prioritized paying his staff. "I feel like it's more important right now to pay the staff, they need to pay their rents. My staff comes first."

Oleskiewicz said he plans to pay the taxes: "I'm on a plan right now to catch up."

A tax lien is a legal claim the government makes against people or businesses that owe taxes. The state filed 28 tax liens in the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds in 2021 and the first few days of 2022, according to a search on the registry's website.

Most of those liens were for individuals, and seven were against businesses, two of which were in North Adams, including Oleskiewicz's business. A lien attaches to the person or business' property and "may prevent the sale or transfer of the property attached," according to the Department of Revenue's website.

Previously, Oleskiewicz said he had planned to pay the meals tax with money from the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, funds that were part of the American Rescue Plan. But he said never got the funds. According The Boston Globe, that money ran out and almost two-thirds of restaurants that applied didn't get funding.

The pandemic has challenged the restaurant industry, Oleskiewicz said. "COVID just changed the entire game," he said. "It's stressful."

Despite those challenges, Oleskiewicz said he has no plans to close his restaurants. "I'm not going out of business," he said.

Desperados is up to date on real estate taxes owed to the city, according to Tax Collector Beverly Cooper. The city does get some money from meals taxes, but it comes through the state, she said.