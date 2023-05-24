After sale of North Adams Steeple City Plaza, no major changes are planned for the property

NORTH ADAMS — There are no new plans on the horizon for the newly-sold Steeple City Plaza, a major piece of downtown real estate.

First Hartford Realty Corp. sold the plaza to another Connecticut realty company for $2 million in late April, according to records filed with the Northern Berkshire Registry of Deeds.

“At this point we don’t foresee any change in the shopping center," said David Burns, general counsel for First Hartford Realty Corp. which is managing the property.

Efforts to directly reach the new owner, NRT Realty, were not successful over the last week. Paperwork filed with the Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth list its principal as N. Robert Trigg.

There are no plans to reopen the shuttered North Adams Movieplex or leads on a new tenant to rent the space, according to Burns.

The plaza sold for less than half of what it's worth. The most recent assessment totaled $5.4 million, according to Jessica Lincourt, the city assessor.

Burns declined to comment on why First Hartford sold the property.