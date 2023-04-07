Mark Bailey named interim chief of the North Adams Police Department

NORTH ADAMS — Mark Bailey has been named interim chief of the city's police department, Mayor Jennifer Macksey announced Friday.

Bailey, who holds the rank of sergeant, has worked for the department full time since 2005. He joined the detective bureau in 2013 and later became a detective sergeant, according to a release. The Drury High School graduate has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Westfield State University and a master's degree in criminal justice from Aspen University.

"I have the outmost confidence in Bailey’s ability to lead this department to be the best and most professional department it can be," Macksey said in the release. "He comes highly recommended by his peers. He carries a high ethical standard and he has the utmost respect and care for not only his colleagues but the community he serves."

Former Police Chief Jason Wood was put on paid administrative leave March 8 after Macksey announced that she and the city's legal team were conducting an internal investigation of Wood.

The issue investigated was not criminal, Macksey said. She has declined several times to elaborate on the investigation.

In late March, Macksey announced that Wood's contract, which ends in June, would not be renewed and he would be on paid administrative leave until then. She said she “lost trust and confidence” in his ability to lead the department.

Lt. Anthony Beverly was temporarily put in charge of the department after Wood was placed on leave.