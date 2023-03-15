North Adams Police Chief Jason Wood on paid leave pending an internal investigation

NORTH ADAMS — Police Chief Jason Wood is on paid administrative leave pending the results of an internal investigation, according to Mayor Jennifer Macksey.
"I can't elaborate to you the details because it's pending," Macksey said.
The leave started March 8, and the issue being investigated is not criminal, Macksey said.
She and the city's legal team is investigating and hope to be done later this month.
In Wood's absence, Lt. Anthony Beverly is in charge of the department, Macksey said.
Wood could not immediately be reached for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
He has been working for the department for 20 years. Wood was first hired as an officer in 2003, became a sergeant in 2014 and was appointed as an acting lieutenant in 2017. In 2019, he became chief.