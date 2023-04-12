The former North Adams Police Station was 'disgusting.' Here's a look inside the department's new quarters

NORTH ADAMS — When people who use wheelchairs needed to go into the decaying Police Department building on Summer Street, they faced a barrier: six concrete steps. Arrested wheelchair-users had to be carried in.

That will soon change.

By Wednesday, the Police Department plans to operate from a space at the southwest corner of Holden and Center streets, a roughly 11,000-square-foot building that used to house a juvenile court.

The front entrance is on ground level and has a curb cut in the sidewalk between the parking lot and building.

It's a welcomed fresh start, newly named interim Police Chief Mark Bailey said while standing in the building's large meeting room.

"This is what we've been waiting for for a very long time," said Bailey, who has been working for the department for nearly 20 years.

The Police Department building on Summer Street, built in 1955, has long been a problem. It is not handicapped accessible, has had roof leaks, lacked basement heat for more than a month in one winter, accrued fines from the state’s Architectural Access Board, and been flagged for state violations in its holding cells.

Standing outside an office door Monday, Mayor Jennifer Macksey pointed to a clean first-floor interview room in the department's new home. In the Summer Street building, she said, the interview room is in the basement and is "moldy, gross and disgusting."

Like the old building, the new one has showers, but without the orange water from old rusty pipes, Macksey said. It has has a spacious meeting room, a lobby open to the public, a laundry room and locker rooms. Holding cells are now compliant with state regulations with such features as sinks; in the fall of 2021 when The Eagle toured the Summer Street building, cells had no source of drinking water.

The city has a three-year lease and may extend it, Macksey said. Rent is $10,000 to $11,000 each month and will be paid for over the next several years with federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act. "And then," Macksey said, "we'll navigate and see where we go from there."

To get the space ready for the Police Department, Macksey said, the city spent $150,000 on cameras and other equipment that it will take when it leaves.

The 911 dispatch operation has not yet moved in because of what Macksey called the on "life support" condition of its aging equipment. To replace it, the city has applied for grant money.

The Holden Street space is a temporary home for at least the next few years. Longer-term, Macksey envisions a public-safety complex with space for both the police and fire departments.

"We're getting closer to now nailing down a space," she said. The city would push for state and federal money, she added, but specifics are few.

"People in the community are struggling. I'm very sensitive to the tax rate," Macksey said. "I'm very sensitive to what we need, though, to serve the community at our highest capacity."