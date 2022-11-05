North Adams Police will soon have a police dog on staff

NORTH ADAMS — Next year, the city police roster will include a four-legged officer.
The department recently got a $32,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation to cover the police K-9, training, and costs like veterinarian bills, for a dog, according to Police Chief Jason Wood.
The dog, likely a German shepherd, will be used for police work like drug investigations and tracking and will be not be a comfort dog.
“I would like to get a comfort dog in the future. Our immediate need is, it’s mainly the narcotics portion for us,” Wood said. “We need a dog for drug work more than we need a comfort dog at this point.”
Mayor Jennifer Macksey agreed. “We want to fight drugs and guns and do more searches. This type of dog will be more beneficial to us at this time,” she said.
Wood expects that the dog will start in the spring. It will be assigned to one officer and go through extensive training, he said. “The liability that come with having a dog that could bite somebody actually falls into the use of force continuum we have to abide by,” he said. “There’s a lot of responsibility. It’s important [that] we need to maintain the training.”
It won’t be the first time the department has had a working K-9. About five years ago, after previous police dogs retired and their handlers were promoted, the dogs were never replaced, Wood said.
Currently, if city police need a K-9, they turn to other nearby towns. “We often have to rely on Williamstown and Adams and other units and they have been so supportive and I thank them,” Macksey said. “But it’s time for us to stand on our own two feet.”