The North Adams Police Department has a working police dog, Rocky, for the first time in years

NORTH ADAMS — The city has a new member of its police force: a working dog named Rocky.

The 1 1/2 year old German shepherd sat quietly with his handler, Officer Mike Cogswell, in front of the City Council on Tuesday night.

"POLICE," his collar says — the dog is not a comfort animal. "I just want to let everyone know it's not a petting dog," interim Chief Mark Bailey said, introducing Rocky. "We're asking the public not to run up to him and start petting.”

Late last year, the department got a $32,000 grant from the Stanton Foundation to cover the dog, its training and other related costs, like veterinarian bills and overtime costs for Cogswell to train Rocky.

"It didn't cost the taxpayers anything," Bailey said.

The department hasn't had a dog in about five years, Bailey said. Since then, the city had to turn to other towns if police needed help from a dog.

“We often have to rely on Williamstown and Adams and other units and they have been so supportive and I thank them," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said last year. “But it’s time for us to stand on our own two feet.”

Cogswell got the dog in March at Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. Then, he and Rocky did 12 weeks of training through the Berkshire County Sheriff's Office and led by a retired captain.

Rocky, now certified through the North American Police Work Dog Association, learned tracking, how to apprehend a suspect, and how to do searches. "He can find evidence out of the ground," Cogswell said.

Dogs have a very strong sense of smell, which helps working police dogs. "We can't see it but everyone has human scent pouring off of them right now," Cogswell said. "He can smell it.”

Cogswell plans to do a four-week narcotics detection training with Rocky, he told the council.

"I’m very excited to have him as my partner and a member of the North Adams Police Department," he said.

Rocky was officially '"sworn in" as a member of the department on Tuesday night.

"You will obey the lawful orders of your superiors," City Clerk Tina Leonesio said.