NORTH ADAMS — North Adams Police Department officers detained a person who allegedly was in possession of an illegal, loaded firearm on Wednesday, the department said in a Facebook post.
Officers stopped a motor vehicle near Eagle Street around noon on Wednesday after it “suddenly pulled into a parking lot,” Lt. Anthony Beverly said in the post. They found that the vehicle had illegally attached license plates and was not registered or insured.
While taking inventory of the vehicle before it was set to be towed, an officer found a box of ammunition in the glove compartment, although the person was not licensed to possess ammunition.
After determining there was probable cause that the person was in possession of an illegal firearm, a detective sergeant detained the individual following a struggle.
The detective sergeant, identified by last name as Vivori, found a loaded handgun.
The suspect is charged with illegally attaching a registration plate, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, operating an unregistered motor vehicle, carrying a loaded firearm without a license and possessing ammunition without proper licensing.