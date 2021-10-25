<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank">
How should North Adams deal with a contaminated River Street property?

111 River Street in North Adams

The building at 111 River St. in North Adams was used for a dry-cleaning business that closed in the mid-2000s.

NORTH ADAMS — A property on River Street owned by the city of North Adams is contaminated, according to a recent analysis.

Residents have to chance to comment tonight on what should come next.

The building at 111 River St. was used for a dry-cleaning business that closed in the mid-2000s, says a report by a consultant, Tighe and Bond.

"Prior to 1983, the site was ... classified as a conditionally exempt small quantity generator of hazardous wastes, including chlorinated solvents used in the dry-cleaning process." The report adds, "There has been no cleanup/remediation conducted at the site to date."

Testing found elevated levels of chlorinated volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and petroleum-related compounds, the report says. The compounds, it says, are "generally confined to shallow soils beneath rear portion of the site building where former dry-cleaning operations apparently occurred and to the immediate rear of the site building. Due to these findings, site remediation is warranted."

The report outlines several ways the property could be cleaned up and says the city intends to return it to private ownership with a preference for projects that provide multifamily housing.

A public hearing Monday at 6 p.m. via Zoom is scheduled to gather public comment on the report. A link to the Zoom meeting can be found on the meeting agenda on the city's website. Public comments can also be sent via email to: ocd@northadams-ma.gov.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

Reporter

Greta Jochem, a Report for America Corps member, joined the Eagle in 2021. Previously, she was a reporter at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. She is also a member of the investigations team.

