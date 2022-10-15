NORTH ADAMS — Dust off your old tapes and bring in your home movies to the North Adams Public Library on Saturday for Home Movie Day.
"It's an international event with local screenings of home movies and other amateur films celebrating amateur film," said the event's host, Rich Remsberg. It's the first time the event has been held locally since the pandemic's onset, he said.
Remsberg, an archival researcher and producer who has worked on documentary films, has an affinity for home movies.
“Home movies are beautiful on their own — the color and the history that’s contained in them, the accidental record that you find that goes along with the intended record," he said. "There’s just a beautiful quality about something that was recorded and has survived over 50 or 75 years."
What he also appreciates about home videos: the surprise of what shows up in them. At a home movie screening event before the pandemic, for example, Remsberg remembers being surprised by a student film about an underground comic artist.
The free screening will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at the North Adams Public Library. Anyone can bring a film to share.
"If you don't have home movies," Remsberg said, "just come and enjoy."