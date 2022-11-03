NORTH ADAMS — Now that you've done the "Monster Mash," it's time for the pumpkin smash.
On Friday, pumpkins can be brought downtown to be smashed into a compost pile.
"It is Halloween season, and we can literally turn the pumpkins into the living dead,” John Pitroff, owner of Second Chance Composting, said in a release.
The composting event will take place 4 to 8 p.m. in the Center Street parking lot behind the Mohawk Theater as part of First Fridays, when businesses stay open late the first Friday of each month.
Pumpkins can't be bleached or painted, organizers said.