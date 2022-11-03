<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
What to do with your Halloween pumpkin? You can smash it at a compost pile in North Adams on Friday

Pumpkins can be composted in North Adams 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Center Street parking lot.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

NORTH ADAMS — Now that you've done the "Monster Mash," it's time for the pumpkin smash.

On Friday, pumpkins can be brought downtown to be smashed into a compost pile.

"It is Halloween season, and we can literally turn the pumpkins into the living dead,” John Pitroff, owner of Second Chance Composting, said in a release.

The composting event will take place 4 to 8 p.m. in the Center Street parking lot behind the Mohawk Theater as part of First Fridays, when businesses stay open late the first Friday of each month.

Pumpkins can't be bleached or painted, organizers said.

