Alternative Living Centers doubling its recovery housing capacity in North Adams

NORTH ADAMS — Dan Darling lost count of the number of programs he went to for treatment of substance use disorder. He estimates at least 16. There was a detox in Burlington, Vt., clinical stabilization services at Berkshire Medical Center, and stays at the Brattleboro Retreat.
“My family thought, ‘OK, we got him into rehab, when he gets out, he’s going to be fine.’ That’s not the case,” he said. “I went in and out quite a bit.”
After a few weeks in detox and clinical stabilization services, people still need support, Darling said. “That’s barely when you’re getting your mind back together.” He added, “It’s days like 30 to 90 that are pretty darn important. Otherwise, you’re going to end up back there again ... People need to realize this isn’t a 28-day fix.”
A change that helped Darling in his recovery: living in recovery housing after he got treatment. In 2016, he started living in Alternative Living Centers’ recovery housing in Pittsfield. It did not go perfectly — he said he drank and left the house, but he went through treatment again and came back.
“It was by far the best thing I’ve ever done in my life. It’s given me a chance to live,” he said.
Darling said he went from walking around Pittsfield to owning a painting business, repairing his relationship with his family and seeing his daughter.
“It was one of those stepping stones. I was either going to end up there ... or in jail or dead.”
Soon there will be more space in ALC’s recovery housing in the Berkshires. ALC is doubling its capacity in North Adams, from housing 25 people to about 55, said president and CEO Paul Supranowicz.
Alternative Living Centers is already using part of the Boardman Block on Montana Street in North Adams for recovery housing, and it plans to expand in the building.
Supranowicz’s real estate company purchased the building last summer, property records show, and when he took it over, he said half of it was occupied by MCLA students with leases until the end of the school year. When those leases end soon, Supranowicz plans to do some renovations and open for more clients.
In 2013, Supranowicz started ALC with a location in Pittsfield, and two years ago, he retired from running his construction company. A lot of people leaving treatment don’t have a place to live, he said. “A lot of them are looking to live in more of a long-term recovery situation.”
A few blocks from the housing in North Adams, there is a day treatment center on Ashland Street where residents and nonresidents go for services like counseling. ALC takes MassHealth, which most of its clients have, Supranowicz said. “They seem to be a whole demographic people forgot about,” he said.
People can live in the housing for up to a year, he said, and there is usually a waiting list at both the North Adams and Pittsfield locations.
The Northern Berkshire Community Coalition has long been involved in a working group addressing the opioid crisis, said Amber Besaw, the group’s executive director. “It is often brought to our attention that members of our community struggle in their journey of recovery, in part, due to the lack of access to basic needs like safe and adequate housing,” Besaw wrote in an email to The Eagle. “Adding these types of resources builds our community’s capacity to support recovery for our neighbors, family members, and friends locally.”
She added, “With the challenges related to the geography of our region and transportation for our community members, having local recovery housing options would mean that individuals could stay connected to employment, treatment, and positive social networks that might benefit them in their recovery.”
Darling also sees a need for expansion. “I think that it’s very needed. I don’t think that anybody really understand how needed it is,” he said.
It was helpful for him to be around people who were going through a similar experience and had similar goals. “That’s why I needed to live there — to get away from other things and get a new way of life,” he said. “I’ve been able to regrow my life to something I never really dreamed of.”