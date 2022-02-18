<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Want to be more involved in North Adams government? Mayor Macksey is recruiting to fill open positions on boards and commissions

North Adams City Hall

NORTH ADAMS — The city is recruiting volunteers to fill openings on a number of boards and commissions.

Currently, there are openings on the Airport Commission, Redevelopment Authority, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals and the Tree Commission, according to Mayor Jennifer Macksey, who appoints residents to the positions.

Applications can be found on the city's website.

If someone is interested in volunteering on a board or commission without openings, Macksey said, they can submit an inquiry to be considered when someone leaves the group.

Greta Jochem can be reached at gjochem@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6272.

