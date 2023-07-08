Northern Berkshire EMS sees some hour-long ambulance rides. Plans to reopen the North Adams Regional Hospital could cut those in half

NORTH ADAMS — When North Adams Regional Hospital abruptly closed in 2014, longer ambulance trips from the city and the surrounding area to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield became more frequent.

When the North Adams hospital was open, ambulances could make a round trip in 20 to 30 minutes, said John Meaney, who in 2014 was manager of the North Adams Ambulance Service and is now chief of Northern Berkshire EMS.

"Now it’s an hour and a half to two hours — closer to two hours," Meaney said.

Northern Berkshire EMS, created from a 2018 merger between the North Adams and Village ambulances, serves areas including North Adams, Clarksburg, Hancock, Williamstown, Stamford, Vt., Readsboro, Vt., Rowe, Florida, Monroe, New Ashford, as well as portions of Savoy. "Over the last 10 years all of the things that we kind of expected when the hospital closed certainly did come full circle," Meaney said. "We certainly saw extended transport times which we have dealt with over the last 10 years."

Trips to BMC in Pittsfield or Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, Vt., could be reduced with the reopening of the North Adams Regional Hospital. In late June, Berkshire Health Systems announced it had plans to reopen NARH with 25 inpatient beds on a medical-surgical floor this winter. Federal and state approvals are still needed and hurdles remain, but many in and around North Adams were thrilled that the city may again have a hospital. Among other impacts: it could relieve some pressure on the ambulances serving the Northern Berkshires.

"I think it's going to streamline things," Meaney said. There are still details to be worked out and questions about exactly what services will be restored, but, he said, "I think this is a good thing for the community. It's a good thing for our patients."

When Sean Sanderson, general manager of Adams Ambulance Service, recently heard that there were plans to reopen the hospital, he did not believe it. "I thought it was an April Fools' joke," he said, "Is someone doing a Facebook prank?" No, he found out, and he immediately printed out a copy of a news article about the announcement.

It's rare to hear about a hospital opening, he said. “You read headlines of hospitals closing or reducing services," he said. When NARH closed in 2014, Sanderson was working as a paramedic for the Adams Ambulance Service, and he saw transport time increase notably.

"It does affect our revenue. We're on the road more and longer to go to Berkshire Medical," he said. "We have to rely on other agencies for backup calls." If they get a call when both ambulances are both tied up transporting patients on a trip from Adams to Pittsfield, they have to rely on mutual aid more, he said. Adams Ambulance Service covers Adams, Savoy, Cheshire, and Hawley, and responded to about 2,300 calls last fiscal year.

If the North Adams Regional Hospital opens, the ambulance will still have to make trips to Pittsfield for some patients, but some could be hospitalized in the city. That will help decrease transport times, Sanderson said. "It's going to have an impact on patient care," he said. He thinks it would also improve waiting times in the emergency room, because ambulances will be able to respond faster when patients need to be transported from the ER to BMC. Having the North Adams hospital with 25 beds “will be huge," Sanderson said.

Emergency Room Doctor Oscar Rodriguez, who worked at NARH and now works at Berkshire Medical Center North, has seen wait times for ambulances in the ER increase since the 2014 closure. "I can tell you there was a patient who had to wait an hour to get an ambulance because they are either transporting a patent to Pittsfield or on another call," he told The Eagle in late June.

After NARH closed in 2014, North Adams Ambulance, now Northern Berkshire EMS, increased staff and added another ambulance to its fleet, Meaney said.

The wear and tear on vehicles is "extraordinary," Meaney said. "It's a lot of gas miles. We're looking forward to hopefully decreasing some overhead expenses and maintenance by having the shorter drive."

The ambulance does several transports each day from BMC North to Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield and juggles those with 911 calls. Their paramedics can handle it, Meaney said, but it can be difficult for patients to endure a long ride.

"It's not like riding a Cadillac on our bumpy roads here," he said, "It's not a comfortable ride down to Pittsfield."

That was true for Barby Cardillo, an Adams resident. A few weeks ago, she called 911 for a health emergency. She asked to go to North Adams but was told it was too serious and she needed to go to Pittsfield. “It was a long bumpy ride when you’re in pain,” she told The Eagle last week. "It’s a long trip.”