Berkshire Health Systems holds public forum on North Adams Regional Hospital, hears union concerns

NORTH ADAMS — Most everyone is glad for the possible return of North Adams Regional Hospital. But there are still lingering questions for some on how this hospital will hire staff and, more importantly, keep staff.

Visiting nurses, who provide outpatient services, want to know how new inpatient beds will impact their work. The Berkshire Visiting Nurses Association, which unionized in December 2021, is in the midst of protracted contract negotiations with the health system that began in 2022. The prospect of a reopened NARH complicates those negotiations.

In June, the BVNA said new patients will no longer be accepted from 15 towns, primarily in South County. It cited “significant changes in staffing at all levels” for the service area reduction. Now, the clinicians are wondering how Berkshire Health Systems will be able to retain enough of its staff to support what they say will be increased demand for outpatient services.

“If they have to discharge people quickly, you need the staff and the home-care division to be able to admit these people, so if they don’t have enough staff to do that, you have to start declining admissions,” Tamaryn Clowdus, a union co-chair and physical therapist with BHS, told The Eagle last week.

What to know from the forum: Almost all the people who asked questions of Rodowicz, including Clowdus, prefaced their inquiry with some variation of, “We are happy NARH may come back.” Several questions brought out new information. Rodowicz said NARH will ramp up to its goal of 18 beds, although under a critical access hospital, there can be 25 inpatient beds. A critical access hospital also allows for a separate behavioral health unit with up to 10 inpatient beds, though Rodowicz said there is currently no plan for that. There will not be a maternity wing or pediatric beds due to a lack of demand and specialized staff, Rodowicz said. “Health care as a whole is still a business, whether we like it or not,” Rodowicz said during her presentation. “It has to be financially viable… It would be a terrible service to open it up and close it two years later.”

At the beginning of August, Berkshire Health Systems held a public information session on MCLA’s campus that drew more than 100 residents. Most everyone expressed support for the health system’s efforts to get NARH deemed a “critical access hospital” at the state and federal levels, which requires that patients’ average stay time be four days. Berkshire Health Systems President and CEO Darlene Rodowicz was given an early and resounding round of applause at the first mention of “expanding access to care in North Adams” and bringing back the hospital.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees critical access hospitals, proposed a regulatory change in June of last year, and finalized it in November. Previously, per federal guidelines, hospitals had to be located at least 35 miles away from each other by primary roads, defined as a numbered state or federal highway with at least two lanes going in each direction.

But last year’s change made an exception for hospitals located around secondary roads — or one-lane highways — and mountainous regions. Such health centers only have to be 15 miles away from the nearest hospital. That allows the North Adams Regional Hospital, and hospitals in rural areas around the country, to pursue or convert to the designation.

Rodowicz said the health system has had concerns about the distance from North Adams to the closest hospitals in Pittsfield and Bennington, Vt., and that people are delaying their care because of that. If all goes well, she said, BHS would bring NARH back slowly, with a phased-in approach, at a rate of four or five in-patient beds at a time. And she discussed different avenues for recruitment of staff, including MCLA’s new nursing program, that the health system is taking advantage of.

Clowdus’ issue, and what her fellow union members take issue with, is that there was little mention of retention. During the question-and-answer session she broached the subject with Rodowicz.

“Recently, we had to stop our services due to a lack of staff,” Clowdus said to Rodowicz. “I heard you talking about recruiting people, are you looking at investing anything more into the staff that you have at present, so you don’t have that turnover?”

Rodowicz recognized Clowdus from the union and rejected the question.

“I’m going to leave that discussion to the negotiating table,” Rodowicz said in response.

“My question was not part of the negotiations,” Clowdus later said to The Eagle. “I was truly there as a North County citizen, interested in what the plan is. When I heard her say they’re putting $7 million toward recruitment, and we can’t get a simple step scale because they’re not sure if they have the money, that upset me so much.”

Joe Markman, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Nurses Association, the organization that is negotiating BVNA’s contract with BHS, said the current problem visiting nurses are trying to get BHS to address is relatively simple.

“BHS has refused to agree to some of the key aspects in this contract and clinicians believe it’s keeping them from having enough staff,” he said. “The clinicians are bringing this message as part of the North Adams reopening: ‘If you’re a patient in North Adams who will eventually be discharged, you may need home care.’ If there’s continued service reductions, that’s going to be a big problem.”

Following the public information session, BHS spokesperson Michael Leary told The Eagle that the health system is “very pleased with the strong turnout and positive, productive conversation.”

Leary took an opposite view from the union’s, telling The Eagle, “As the largest health care provider in Berkshire County, we do not anticipate that reopening the hospital will substantially increase volume for our other facilities or service lines.”