Plans to open North Adams Regional Hospital move its former staff

NORTH ADAMS — March 28, 2014, at 6:10 p.m. It’s a moment in history etched in Martha Rodriguez’s mind, when she and her colleagues walked out of North Adams Regional Hospital after it abruptly closed.

The memory still makes Rodriguez choke up, nearly a decade later. Now, after Berkshire Health Systems announced that it plans to reopen the city’s hospital, the tears are flowing again, but this time they are tears of joy.

“Even after all these years it’s still so raw,” said Rodriguez, 56. She was a nurse at the hospital when it closed and was later hired back on by BMC North, where she still works today.

“It’s kind of like getting your house back after it’s been repossessed,” she said. “I mean no disrespect at all to Berkshire Health Systems. I am so grateful that they’ve done what they’ve done for our community. ... I’m so hopeful that this is going to piece our community back together because there’s services that are in need.”

As the news that BHS would reopen the hospital and bring back 25 inpatient beds on a medical-surgical floor continued to reverberate around the county on Friday, there was a sense of optimism in the air in the health care community. Challenges, like staffing a rural facility and clearing some state and federal hurdles, remain but people like Rodriguez were just happy that residents of North County and southern Vermont would have access to better health care in their backyard.

“I said I didn’t see that happening. I mean, this is an unbelievable thing that BMC is doing for the community,” Rodriguez’s husband, Oscar Rodriguez, 67, said of the reopening of the hospital. He is an emergency room doctor with BMC North and has worked as a doctor in the Berkshires since 1987.

Jennifer Dowling, an emergency room nurse at BMC North, was on vacation when the reopening was announced Thursday, but her friends from work texted her about it.

“It may have been 7:30 in the morning but I was jumping up and down. It’s pretty emotional to tell you the truth,” she said, choking up. “It was a huge loss for the community. We put our heart and souls into that place.”

Before it closed, Dowling, now 59, worked at the regional hospital for decades. She now lives in Stamford, Vt., but when she lived in North Adams, she walked to the hospital for work and her own care. “I walked there to deliver my babies,” she said.

After the regional hospital closed, Dowling was laid off for months until she got a job at BMC’s emergency room in Pittsfield. She remembers efforts to save the regional hospital.

“We kept rallying to get critical access. We had meeting after meeting. We tried to get the [state] reps to hear our plea. It just wasn’t going to happen,” she said.

Dowling was surprised to hear the news on Thursday. Though building up medical staff can be challenging in rural areas, Dowling has hope. “We did it before we can do it again.”

Staffing is an issue that Oscar Rodriguez is wondering about too. “As you probably know, you call for first consult around here it takes you six eight months to get into one. It’s ridiculous,” he said. “To get into dermatology, a year — by then you’re probably dead or your skin fell off.”

In a statement, BHS said it is already thinking about staffing.

“We already have many of the staff needed for an inpatient medical-surgical unit working on-site at our North Adams facility,” said Jennifer Vrabel, executive director of advancement at BHS. “The remaining positions created by the changing designation will be filled on a rolling basis, and we will scale up the number of open beds as recruitment progresses.”

Despite staffing challenges, nurse union leaders in the Berkshires expressed excitement at the reopening news.

“The announced beds will help restore some of what our communities lost in 2014, though nothing can replace the years of diminished access to care,” nurses Alex Neary and Gerri Jakacky, co-chairs for the union at Berkshire Medical Center, and North Adams Campus nurse and union representative Ruth O’Hearn, said in a statement from the Massachusetts Nurses Association.

“The abrupt and unnecessary closure of North Adams Regional Hospital forced tens of thousands of people to find care further away from their communities, making it harder for them to recover from injury and illness and placing their lives at risk. There was no moral justification for the closure.”

Dick Alcombright, who was mayor of North Adams when the hospital closed leaving hundreds of people without jobs, recalled that dark time in an interview with The Eagle.

“You don’t have a folder in your desk that says this is what you do when your hospital closes,” he said. “You hear they are going to close on Friday and [in] your mind you’re thinking that’s not going to happen … somebody’s going to step in. And at the end of the day, nobody stepped in and it closed.”

For some, it was like deja vu of institutions like Sprague Electric leaving the city. “Mills close and you hope to find other work,” he said. “A hospital closes [and] our ability to get medical services was gone in the blink of an eye.”

Alcombright felt near euphoria when he heard about plans to reopen North Adams Regional Hospital, news he had been privy to for awhile as a Berkshire Health Systems Board of Directors member.

“It’s a great day for North Adams and the Northern Berkshires as far I’m concerned.”