North Adams wins $750,000 to look at how to better connect downtown and Mass MoCA. Removing Route 2 overpass is an option

NORTH ADAMS — The Route 2 overpass cuts between Mass MoCA and much of downtown. A newly awarded $750,000 federal grant will look at how removing it or redesigning it could help better connect the two areas.

It's one of 45 projects across the country soon receiving grant funding from the Reconnecting Communities Pilot Program, an initiative focused on planning and construction for projects that connect neighborhoods by removing or changing transportation barriers like highways, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in a statement Tuesday.

"That is a big, big accomplishment," Mayor Jennifer Macksey said Monday evening when she announced the grant at a Mass MoCA Commission meeting. The project will look at car, pedestrian and bicycle traffic, Macksey said.

"A big question is what to do with our bridge," she said. It doesn't necessarily mean it will be taken down, she said, "but it is something we need to explore.”

She was notified about the grant award late last week.

The proposed study goes beyond past efforts to connect downtown and the museum, said Mass MoCA Commission member Eric Kerns. “A big part of this is about taking a look further back and addressing the circulation and connectivity of downtown that was destroyed by urban renewal," he said. "Putting this giant overpass through the middle of the city took these connected neighborhoods and built a wall in the middle of them that wasn't there before.“

The overpass is a "significant barrier," for the museum and downtown, and many communities have similar issues, the U.S. Department of Transportation said in its statement.

"Transportation infrastructure should help people get where they need to be," it reads, "but, too often in our nation’s history, transportation infrastructure has done the opposite by dividing neighborhoods and cutting off communities from opportunity. For example, highways and rail lines can be physical barriers, preventing residents from easy access to social and economic opportunities. This burden is often felt most by communities of color."