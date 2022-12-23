IT worker by day, Santa's helper by night: Meet the North Adams man in the red suit

NORTH ADAMS — With his bushy white beard, Michael Richardson is often mistaken for someone else.

“Even when I’m in street clothes, I get a lot of, ‘Hey Santa,’” he said.

Richardson has found a way to put that resemblance to use. He dons the traditional garb — circular glasses and a red velvet suit and hat — and hosts free photos with Santa in a project he calls Hey Santa’s Helper.

He and his daughter, Hannah Richardson, 25, set up the free photo station in the open garage of his house on Union Street near the Johnson Street intersection.

They transform the garage by stringing up Christmas lights, putting up a fake fireplace, and draping table cloths on the walls to disguise the cement. “Nothing too fancy, just homemade stuff,” he said.

A deep love for Christmas isn’t what drives him — he enjoys Christmas, but isn’t an aficionado. Why does he do it? “I enjoy watching other people, especially the children and their reaction. It’s a morale boost for me,” he said.

It started a few years ago, when Hannah Richardson, who has many friends with kids, found that photos with Santa can be expensive.

“There’s lot of people who charge a hand and a foot,” she said. “We wanted to be able to do free things.”

Michael Richardson posts the time and location of his public events on social media, his website and spreads it by word of mouth. Sometimes people passing by on the street will stop. Since starting the project, he has gotten some paid gigs this year, like visiting Christmas parties. But he has a day job, working in information technology support at Williams College.

He has also volunteered to dress up as Santa for Pop Cares, at the organization’s Christmas tree sale in North Adams. When Richardson was diagnosed with cancer about five years ago, Pop Cares gave him some financial help. Now he’s been cancer free for years and is able to give back.

Per the tradition, kids often tell him what they want for Christmas. Along with dolls, online games, and stuffed animals, unicorns are one of the items most sought after — a request he is not sure how to react to.

“Unicorns seem to be big,” he said. “If they are asking for a real unicorn what do you say to that?”

Another frequent question: “Are you the real Santa Claus?” kids will ask him.

“That’s one I am still working on,” he said. “I will generally ask them, ‘What do you think?’ I will offer to let them tug my beard, which is real ... I try to leave it in their ballpark.”