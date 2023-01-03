A North Adams School Committee member resigns

NORTH ADAMS — A member of the School Committee has resigned.

In late December, Joshua Vallieres sent in his resignation letter.

"In my position as City Clerk, I can no longer fulfill my duties as a member of the North Adams Public School Committee," he wrote in an email. "Unfortunately, I must resign from my position as a school committee member. I am very grateful for the committee's hard work, and the votes of confidence from the North Adams public."

Vallieres was elected to the School Committee in 2021 for his first term. Initially, he announced a mayoral campaign but dropped out to support another candidate and pursued a seat on the School Committee. Then in July, he was sworn in as the city clerk.

Vallieres' resignation is up for discussion at the committee's Jan. 3 meeting.

This story will be updated.